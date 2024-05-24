Star pacer returns as Pakistan name 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2204

In a recent development coming in, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier today (May 24) unveiled its 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in the USA and West Indies in June. The side will be led by dynamic top-order batter Babar Azam.

However, in a massive boost for the side, one of their star pacers who was rehabbing from injury has been named in the squad for the mega-event next month.

A PCB statement read, “This is an extremely talented and balanced side that has a mixture of youth and experience. These players have been playing together for some time and look well-prepared and settled for next month’s event." It further added, “Haris Rauf is fully fit and bowling well in the nets. It would have been nice if he had gotten an outing at Headingley, but we remain confident that he will continue to maintain an upward trajectory in the upcoming matches, as he will have an important role to play along with other strike bowlers in the T20 World Cup.”

Pakistan will start their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against co-hosts USA

Pakistan are currently involved in a bilateral series against England as their penultimate preparations for the upcoming marquee tournament, with most of the players from the squad set to travel to the Caribbean and USA.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside India, Ireland, Canada and USA. They will kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the co-hosts on 6 June in Dallas.

ALSO READ: 'Been a killer': Australians confess Kohli's threat in 2023 WTC Final on "The Test" - Season 3

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.