Pakistan player wants BCCI to back Rinku Singh ahead of star player in T20 World Cup 2024 India Squad

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria recently analyzed the Indian cricket team’s squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 which is said to kick off from June in the USA and West Indies after the conclusion of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Amid the ongoing franchise cricket league tournament, the BCCI released India’s 15 man squad for the global tournament featuring star performers from the IPL.

A major exclusion from India’s squad was that of Rinku Singh who has been named as a travelling reserve for the team and might replace a player in case of injuries. The former Pakistan spinner opined that Rinku Singh could have been a striking performer for India in the middle order on the unfamiliar pictures of the USA.

Danish Kaneria Slams BCCI for Rinku Singh’s snub in T20 World Cup 2024 India Squad

During an interview with Sports Now, The spinner highlighted India team’s strong reputation of producing quality cricketers like the attacking opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and modern day fastest pacer Mayank Yadav who are shining bright in the ongoing IPL 2024. The Pakistan player discussed that the India team should have backed Rinku Singh for the T20 World Cup, considering his past performance for the team.

“India has a reputation of producing quality cricketers. In recent times Yashasvi Jaiswal and Angkrish Raghuvanshi are the prime examples of it. Mayank Yadav too has surprised everyone with his raw pace and so has Abhishek Sharma with his power hitting capabilities. As far as Rinku's case is concerned, I also feel that he should've been a part of India's T20 WC squad”, said Danish Kaneria.

Kaneria reflected on India’s vice captain Hardik Pandya’s exclusion in the team despite poor performances in the recent past and discussed that the India all-rounder should have been the one to miss out considering Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube would have powered up the team’s middle order.

Telegram Group Join Now

He further added, “If I take the ongoing IPL's performances in consideration then Hardik Pandya should've been the one to miss out. He hasn't shown consistency at all. You already have Shivam Dube who has been doing well for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Overall the squad looks good, but Dube and Rinku would've been a powerful combination for India down the order.”

Team India are desperately looking for a win in the ICC events after successfully qualifying for the final matches in the recent past, looking to fill up their trophy cabinet and ending the 13 year long trophy drought.