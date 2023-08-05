Pat Cummins doubtful for India series before World Cup

During the recently-concluded Ashes Test at the Oval, Cummins sustained a wrist injury on the first day. Despite the severe strapping, he continued to play and his bowling did not seem affected.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, who played the fifth Ashes Test despite a suspected broken wrist may miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against India next month. Cricket Australia has not disclosed the full extent of Cummins' left wrist injury yet. The ODI series against India is scheduled to commence on September 22 in Mohali. According to the 'Sydney Morning Herald,' two sources with knowledge of the matter, not authorized to speak publicly, mentioned that medical staff have not ruled out a possible fracture.

During the recently-concluded Ashes Test at the Oval, Cummins sustained a wrist injury on the first day. Despite the severe strapping, he continued to play, and while his bowling did not seem affected, the injury caused him considerable discomfort while batting.

Cummins was originally intended to have a break after participating in six Tests in two months, including the World Test Championship final against India.

Mitchell Marsh to take over captaincy reins in Pat Cummins' absence

Cricket Australia is expected to announce the selections for Australia's upcoming white-ball tours, which include trips to South Africa and India, next week. In Cummins' absence, Mitchell Marsh is set to take the captaincy. This all-rounder is also a candidate for Australia's T20 captaincy.

ALSO READ: 'I didn't really see Bazball' - Lyon denounces England's famous ploy

Earlier this year, in Cummins' absence during the series in India, star batsman Steve Smith led the Australian team. Australia is set to play three T20Is and five ODIs against South Africa starting from August 30 before heading to India for the ODI series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.