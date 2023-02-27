Pat Cummins responds to touching gesture from the Barmy Army

The famous England fan club sent their heartening message across to the Australian skipper whose mother is battling a life-threatening disease.

Pat Cummins appreciated a heartening gesture by England's famous fan club 'Barmy Army' for his ailing mother as she continues to battle illness in Australia.

The Aussie Test match skipper and their ace spearhead responded with a message of gratitude towards the English spectators currently in New Zealand for the Test series as one of them was seen playing a musical instrument to mark their collective respect and thoughts with Cummins and his family.

It was the violin played by one of the 'Barmy Army' members at the Basin Reserve stadium in Wellington on Day 5 of the second Test against New Zealand. While watching the game from the sidelines, this person began playing the instrument, which was captured in a clip by the fan club and later posted on Twitter as a message to Cummins as the cricketing community wishes him well for his mother's wellbeing.

Later, the cricketer responded to the video with a thanking message himself, calling the 'Barmy Army' gesture "amazing" while also stating that his mother, too, appreciated the moment.

This is amazing @TheBarmyArmy, thankyou. Mum loved watching this and felt very touched ❤️ https://t.co/A1iwnJSUYn — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) February 27, 2023



The cricketing fraternity continues to send best wishes across to the Australian cricketer, who had to leave the ongoing tour of India mid-way due to his mother's illness and is looking after her in Sydney.

In what must be a very difficult time for the player's family, it was great to witness even a rival fanbase exhibiting sensitivity towards the moment and recognise it for an episode bigger than the sport itself.

Cummins would've been at pains to leave his team after the Delhi Test, especially as Australia reel from an unassailable 2-0 scoreline in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. But the player had to depart early from a strenuous Indian tour, with his mother battling a life-threatening disease.

In the absence of Cummins, vice-captain Steve Smith will be taking charge of the team for the third Test scheduled for Indore, starting Wednesday (March 1). It is not yet clear if Cummins will be able to return to India in time for the fourth Test in Ahmedabad from March 9.