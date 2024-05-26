PCB outright denies offering vice-captaincy to Shaheen Afridi: Reports

Interestingly, the PCB announced the team for T20 World Cup 2024 just hours before the ICC deadline.

In a recent development coming in, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has blatantly denied offering a vice-captaincy position to their premier pacer Shaheen Afridi for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be played in June in USA & West Indies.

Interestingly, the PCB announced the team just hours before the ICC deadline and were the last nation to submit their roster. Even then, their squad did not mention of any deupty to skipper Babar Azam.

A source close to one of the selectors and privy to the developments revealed to PTI,

"The selectors were shocked with this news because when they held their nearly two-hour online meeting on Friday, six out of seven selectors were not in favour of having a vice-captain to Babar Azam." "The minutes of the meeting are on record as per the instructions of the PCB Chairman. So, today's news about Shaheen declining the vice-captaincy came as a big shock to the selectors," the source added.

PCB-Shaheen saga has been going on since the end of last year's ODI Word Cup

For the unversed, the Shaheen-PCB saga has been going on for sometime now. After Babar Azam was stripped off his captaincy last year following an embarrassing ODI World Cup campaign, the PCB named Shaheed as their new leader in the white-ball format.

However, after leading the side for just a series, Shaheen had to relinquish the captaincy reins as PCB decided to go the other way.

The Men in Green have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, Canada, Ireland and USA.

The Babar Azam-led side will kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against co-hosts USA on June 6 in Texas.

