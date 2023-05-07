Pakistan want 'written guarantee' from India before 2023 World Cup: Reports

The PCB has taken a tough stand to ensure both Asia Cup 2023 and 2025 Champions Trophy stay with Pakistan after BCCI poses major hurdle.

Top brass of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is eyeing a "written guarantee" of India travelling for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan before approving their team's travel for the 2023 World Cup in India in October-November.

It is understood that PCB chairman Najam Sethi wouldn't settle for anything less than a formal assurance from the BCCI of India making the marquee trip to Pakistan and then only nod in approval of the Asian giants participating in the looming 50-overs World Cup.

As things reach a boiling point in the latest BCCI-PCB tussle, Sethi and his PCB administrative regime wish to ensure they aren't losing out on Champions Trophy rights because of India's policy decision to not travel to Pakistan for the ICC tournament.

India's Champions Trophy involvement and Pakistan's fate as competition hosts have been under doubt ever since BCCI secretary Jay Shah categorically stated to the Indian media that the senior national men's side won't be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 in September, which acts as a prelude to the World Cup.

PCB eyeing 'written guarantee' of India's Champions Trophy tour to Pakistan

According to a report in the PTI, when Sethi travels as PCB representative for important meetings with ACC and ICC officials on May 8 in Dubai, the board chief will be conveying a tough stand to the BCCI officials about the Asia Cup and Champions Trophy hosting rights.

The PCB wants to leave no stone unturned in ensuring it hosts both competitions in Pakistan only and thus Sethi's demand for a "written guarantee" of India travelling for the Champions Trophy before green-signalling Pakistan's World Cup ticket.

After pushing for India's Pakistan arrival for the Asia Cup, the PCB had already compromised on their stance, reportedly agreeing to a 'hybrid model', wherein Pakistan and the rest of the teams can play their matches in Pakistan while India undergo their campaign in a neighbouring country. Recognising it as a logistical nightmare, Shah, who also happens to be the ACC chief, is yet to approve the hybrid arrangement.

That has only gotten the PCB regime more worried, with Sethi now looking to garner global support for both events to stay in Pakistan after having successfully hosted all top full-member countries since reviving regular international cricket in the country. If the BCCI don't fall in line, the Asia Cup 2023 may not see the light of day as PCB threatens to pull out from the competition, which can result in bumper losses.

"Sethi is expected to make it very clear to the ACC members that either they accept Pakistan's hybrid proposal or the PCB will not take part in the competition this year if it is moved from Pakistan," a source privy to the developments told PTI.

"Apparently, Sethi has now realized that it is time for some hard decisions and is not willing to accept any more delays from the ACC on finalization of venues and schedule for the Asia Cup. Sethi is clear now no Asia Cup matches in Pakistan, no Pakistan team in Asia Cup."