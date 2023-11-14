REPORTS: PCB sacks entire selection committee after dismal World Cup show

The PCB is expected to unveil a new selection committee in the coming days. The primary responsibility of this committee will be to assemble the squad for the upcoming Pakistan tour of Australia.

Following the disappointing performance of the Babar Azam-led team in the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took decisive action on November 14 by dismissing the entire selection committee responsible for choosing the squad for the quadrennial event, according to reports from Samaa TV. The ousted selection committee, led by chairman Zaka Ashraf included Tauseef Ahmed, Wajahatullah Wasti, and Wasim Haider.

The PCB is expected to unveil a new selection committee in the coming days. The primary responsibility of this committee will be to assemble the squad for the upcoming Pakistan tour of Australia. Chairman Zaka Ashraf also convened a meeting at Gaddafi Stadium with former cricketers Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir, and Wahab Riaz.

Previously, Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned as chief selector during the World Cup amid allegations of a conflict of interest. Subsequently, Morne Morkel, bowling coach who was contracted for six months, stepped down from his role after Pakistan's exit from the tournament.

Babar Azam's captaincy also under scrutiny

There are circulating rumors that Babar Azam might be relieved of his captaincy duties following Pakistan's subpar performance, which included only four wins out of nine games, including their first-ever ODI loss to Afghanistan. Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shan Masood are leading contenders for the captaincy in the red-ball format, while Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan are under consideration for other formats.

Former Pakistan cricketers Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Sohail Tanvir called on Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf today at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/3XJykYU3nf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 14, 2023

Pakistan's tour of Australia is scheduled to commence with a warm-up match against Prime Minister's XI on December 6. The Test series is set to begin on December 14 at Perth Stadium, with the final Test of the series taking place in Sydney from January 3, 2024.

In the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, Pakistan currently holds the top spot with two wins from two games on Sri Lankan soil earlier this year. The upcoming three-Test series against the defending champions will be pivotal for Pakistan's standing in the championship.

