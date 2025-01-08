News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Prasidh, Padikkal,Easwaran Set To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy, One Player Requests Break
News
January 8, 2025 - 2:31 pm

3 India Test Stars Set To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy, One Player Requests Break

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Prasidh, Padikkal,Easwaran Set To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy, One Player Requests Break

Karnataka duo Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna will report back for domestic duty soon after arriving from Australia tour. Bengal veteran batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was also part of India’s Border Gavaskar Trophy, is also set to join the state team for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Another Karnataka player KL Rahul had requested a break while Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar is likely to feature for his domestic side during the semifinals phase of the tournament.

Rahul played all five Tests and managed to score 276 runs at an average of 30. Washington managed to score 114 runs and also claimed three wickets from three matches.

Also Read: Bumrah Out Of Champions Trophy 2025? Former India Trainer Raises Pertinent Question

Abhimanyu, Prasidh and Padikkal were all part of India A series against Australia A and were roped into India squad after the two unofficial Tests.

Prasidh played in the final Test at Sydney and managed to pick up six wickets. The pacer had claimed 10 wickets against Australia A.

Despite his tremendous form in domestic cricket, Abhimanyu managed to score only 36 runs from four innings against Australia A which cost him the opening spot in the first Test when captain Rohit Sharma was unavailable. In his place, India opened with KL Rahul alongside Yashaswi Jaiswal.

Padikkal scored 151 runs from four innings which included a fine 88 in the first unofficial Test and remained sidelined in the series against Australia.

The players were mandated to play domestic cricket by head coach Gautam Gambhir after the 3-1 loss in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Prasidh and Padikkal will join the Karnataka squad on Friday as they will be flying back with the majority of the Indian squad. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu has been granted permission to fly in early and train with the Bengal squad on Wednesday for the preliminary quarterfinal clash.

Bengal are set to face Haryana in the preliminary quarterfinal on Thursday while Tamil Nadu will lock horns against Rajasthan for a place in the quarterfinals. Karnataka, meanwhile, have booked a place in the knockouts and will face off against against Baroda on Saturday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Devdutt Padikkal
KL Rahul
Prasidh Krishna
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Washington Sundar

Related posts

Nitish Kumar Reddy

India Youngster To Turn Back to Ranji Trophy After Gruelling Australia Tour

He was one of the very few positives for the Men in Blue on a disappointing tour Down Under.
News
08/01/2025
Paarl Royals Playing XI, SA20 2025

Paarl Royals Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best PR Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

Paarl Royals will be looking to improve on their performance from the previous season.
News
08/01/2025
Durban's Super Giants Playing XI

Durban’s Super Giants Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best DSG Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

The team boasts a wealth of experience, with players like Quinton de Kock, Kane Williamson, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, and Keshav Maharaj.
News
08/01/2025
Jasprit Bumrah Out Of Champions Trophy 2025?

Jasprit Bumrah Out Of Champions Trophy 2025? Former India Trainer Raises Pertinent Question

News
08/01/2025

SRH, Rajasthan Royals Stars Called Up: India’s Likely Squad for England ODI Series

Since winning the Asia Cup 2023 and finishing as runners-up in the World Cup, India have largely retained the same ODI team.
News
08/01/2025
Discarded After India Tour, Australia Batter Set for Shock Recall to Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series

Discarded After India Tour, Australia Batter Set for Shock Recall to Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series

The selectors might pick the 33-year-old again for the sub-continent tour because he is good at playing spin, just like they did for the 2023 India series.
News
08/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy