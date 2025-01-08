3 India Test Stars Set To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy, One Player Requests Break

Karnataka duo Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna will report back for domestic duty soon after arriving from Australia tour. Bengal veteran batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was also part of India’s Border Gavaskar Trophy, is also set to join the state team for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Another Karnataka player KL Rahul had requested a break while Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar is likely to feature for his domestic side during the semifinals phase of the tournament.

Rahul played all five Tests and managed to score 276 runs at an average of 30. Washington managed to score 114 runs and also claimed three wickets from three matches.

Abhimanyu, Prasidh and Padikkal were all part of India A series against Australia A and were roped into India squad after the two unofficial Tests.

Prasidh played in the final Test at Sydney and managed to pick up six wickets. The pacer had claimed 10 wickets against Australia A.

Despite his tremendous form in domestic cricket, Abhimanyu managed to score only 36 runs from four innings against Australia A which cost him the opening spot in the first Test when captain Rohit Sharma was unavailable. In his place, India opened with KL Rahul alongside Yashaswi Jaiswal.

Padikkal scored 151 runs from four innings which included a fine 88 in the first unofficial Test and remained sidelined in the series against Australia.

The players were mandated to play domestic cricket by head coach Gautam Gambhir after the 3-1 loss in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Prasidh and Padikkal will join the Karnataka squad on Friday as they will be flying back with the majority of the Indian squad. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu has been granted permission to fly in early and train with the Bengal squad on Wednesday for the preliminary quarterfinal clash.

Bengal are set to face Haryana in the preliminary quarterfinal on Thursday while Tamil Nadu will lock horns against Rajasthan for a place in the quarterfinals. Karnataka, meanwhile, have booked a place in the knockouts and will face off against against Baroda on Saturday.

