Pretoria Capitals Playing XI, SA20 2025
News
January 8, 2025 - 6:21 pm

Pretoria Capitals Playing XI, SA20 2025: Best PC Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

With their retentions and new signings, the Capitals will be aiming for a better season this time.

Pretoria Capitals Playing XI, SA20 2025

SA20 2025 is approaching, and Pretoria Capitals, who finished fifth in 2024, made some key acquisitions during the auction for the upcoming season.

Prior to the auction Capitals retained players like Rilee Rossouw, Will Jacks, James Neesham and Anrich Nortje. In the auction they bought Evin Lewis, Marques Ackerman and Keagan Lion-Cachet. Unfortunately Evin Lewis has withdrawn due to injury. The team are yet to announce his replacement.

Also Read: ‘It’s Bulls*it…Better To Play T20s’ – Former India World Cup Winner Bashes Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload Management

They have also pre-signed players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Will Smeed. Adding Liam Livingstone as a wildcard pick has further strengthened the team.

With their retentions and new signings, the Capitals will be aiming for a better season this time.

PC Squad and Players List for SA20 2025:

Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham, Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren, Marques Ackerman, Kyle Simmonds, Keagan Lion-Cachet

Based on the squad assembled above, let’s see how Pretoria Capitals might arrange their strongest playing XI for the upcoming SA20 2025 season.

Strongest PC Playing XI for SA20 2025:

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz
  • Will Jacks
  • Rilee Rossouw
  • Kyle Verreynne
  • Liam Livingstone
  • Jimmy Neesham
  • Senuran Muthusamy
  • Eathan Bosch
  • Wayne Parnell
  • Daryn Dupavillon
  • Anrich Nortje

Bench: Will Smeed, Migael Pretorius, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren, Marques Ackerman, Kyle Simmonds, Keagan Lion-Cachet

Also Read: Off-Field Banter and On-Field Prep: South Africa Take First Jab at Australia Ahead of WTC 2025 Final Battle

Strongest Points:

  • The Capitals boast a dangerous and explosive opening pair in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Will Jacks, capable of providing aggressive starts.
  • Their middle order looks solid, featuring power-hitters like Liam Livingstone and James Neesham, who can stabilize or accelerate the innings.
  • With this well-balanced playing XI, they have up to 8 effective bowling options, giving the team plenty of flexibility in their attack.

Weakest Points:

  • They lack a quality overseas pacer in their squad.
  • They do not have experienced backup options in their squad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

PC
Pretoria Capitals
SA20
SA20 2025

