Off-Field Banter and On-Field Prep: South Africa Take First Jab at Australia Ahead of WTC 2025 Final Battle

With 8 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw, South Africa are at the top of the table and will finish at the top no matter what happens in Sri Lanka vs Australia series.

South Africa became the first team to book a slot in the WTC 2025 Final through a thrilling win against Pakistan in Centurion. They responded with another victory in Cape Town and have won the series 2-0.

With 8 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw, South Africa are at the top of the table and will finish at the top no matter what happens in Sri Lanka vs Australia series.

Also Read: Which Youngster Will Replace Virat Kohli at No.4 in Tests? Analysis the 4 Best Options

Rabada: Confident and Ready for the Aussies

South Africa’s star pacer Kagiso Rabada has already started setting the tone for the WTC Final against Australia. Rabada is South Africa’s most successful bowler in this WTC cycle with 47 wickets in 10 matches.

“It’s actually quite some distance away, but a big occasion like the World Test Championship final gets you up for it,” Rabada said.

He expressed full confidence in his team’s ability to handle Australia, emphasizing their strong rivalry and similar hard-playing cricket styles. Rabada highlighted that South Africa knows how to beat Australia and is ready to face their aggression head-on.

“South Africa versus Australia has always been an intense rivalry, because we play cricket quite similar. We play hard – and they’re going to come hard at us, and we know that. But we also know how to beat them.”

Rabada also reinforced his passion for Test cricket, calling it the purest and most exciting format, especially for South Africa. He credited the recent series against Pakistan for showing how thrilling the format can be, not just for the team but for the fans.

“One hundred per cent, Test cricket is still alive. It’s our best format that we’ve been playing right now. When you look at South African cricket and all our legends, they’ve all been great Test cricketers. The world’s best players are Test cricketers, and this series against Pakistan has been a wonderful advertisement for Test cricket, especially in South Africa.”

Conrad: Strategic Preparations Ahead of the Final

South Africa’s head coach, Shukri Conrad, praised the team’s form and emphasized the importance of preparing for the WTC Final in English conditions.

Also Read: India Find Support From Former Aussie Spinner for Sam Konstas Intimidation

He mentioned the possibility of arranging a preparatory Test against Afghanistan or Ireland in the UK. If that isn’t possible, the team will plan an extended training camp in Canterbury to simulate match conditions and finalize their strategies.

“We’re going to try and get a Test match, possibly in the UK, against Ireland or Afghanistan, whoever is free. And if unsuccessful, we’ll obviously go out a couple of days earlier, and make sure we camp there really well, probably in Canterbury,” said Conrad on SuperSport.

Australia Awaits in the Final

Australia secured their place in the final after a convincing series win against India, ending a 10-year drought in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While they still have an away series against Sri Lanka, their spot in the final is almost guaranteed unless penalty points for a slow over rate affect their position.

For the first time, India will not feature in a WTC Final after appearing in the previous two editions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.