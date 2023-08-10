"Not really thinking..." : Prithvi Shaw's strong response to Indian selectors after double century

Shaw was not selected for the ongoing series against the West Indies and has also been excluded from the Indian T20I squads set for the upcoming Ireland series and the Asian Games.

Fresh off his accomplishment of securing a second double century in List A cricket, Prithvi Shaw emphasized that he is not currently preoccupied with his future in the national squad. The top-order batter, currently sidelined from national team selection instead revealed he is focused on relishing his time participating in domestic cricket.

Shaw exhibited his batting prowess with an impressive 244 runs from just 153 deliveries, propelling Northamptonshire to a commanding 87-run victory over Somerset in England's One-Day Cup tournament held on Wednesday (August 9). Despite being a skilled and talented 23-year-old, Shaw has remained outside the consideration for the Indian team for the past two years. His most recent appearance for the national team was during the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021.

Prithvi Shaw entered the record-books with his feat

“Definitely (here for the) experience for sure. Not really thinking what the Indian selectors may be thinking, but I just want to have a good time here,” Shaw said after the game.

In his inaugural county season, Shaw's performance was nothing short of remarkable as he showcased exquisite form on Wednesday, smashing an impressive tally of 28 fours and 11 sixes en route to his second double-century in List A matches.

Shaw is the first Indian after skipper Rohit Sharma to score more than one double century in List A cricket. The star batter then equalled Cheteshwar Pujara's feat as the Mumbai batter became the second Indian to register a 150-plus score in the tournament. Shaw is also the first-ever Indian cricketer to score a double ton in the One Day Cup.

His latest innings surpassed his previous highest score in List A cricket - 227 runs against Puducherry in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

