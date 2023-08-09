Decision on KL Rahul's fitness and availability to be taken after practice match in Bengaluru

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru has yet to officially communicate a green signal on KL Rahul's availability to the BCCI and the national selection committee.

The clarity on KL Rahul's potential availability is expected to be known over the upcoming weekend or early next week. During this time, the Indian batter is set to partake in a practice match in Bengaluru. There exists the chance that he could play in a couple of matches before a conclusive decision is made regarding his readiness to make an international comeback.

At the present juncture, it can be affirmed that Rahul has not fully regained his fitness to a 100 percent level. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru has yet to officially communicate a green signal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the national selection committee.

Nonetheless, this situation doesn't necessarily imply that he won't secure the clearance by the time the selection committee convenes, whether that is later this week or in the following week. The pivotal aspect of his return rests on the evaluation by the NCA experts, gauging his ability to manage the demands of both batting and wicket-keeping.

KL Rahul on the radar to make the cut for Asia Cup 2023

Images and videos circulating on social media give the impression that he possesses the capability to handle the workload, a sentiment also shared by individuals within the NCA. His physical condition is reported to be promising.

Sources have revealed that considering the recent performances of Indian batters in white-ball cricket, the selectors value Rahul's experience for the Asia Cup. Given his nearly decade-long tenure as an international cricket stalwart, he is being eyed for the tournament scheduled from August 30 to September 17 along with the subsequent World Cup in October and November.

However, insiders suggest that his selection hinges upon his ability to exhibit full proficiency in both batting and wicket-keeping during a 50-over match. Additionally, his physical response on the following day will also play a role in the decision-making process.

