Rahul Dravid issues update on dengue-affected Shubman Gill

On Friday morning, reports surfaced regarding the uncertainty of India's star opener Shubman Gill for the World Cup opener against Australia on Sunday due to illness. Gill, who has delivered outstanding performances in ODIs this year, accumulating 1,230 runs from 20 matches at an impressive average of 72.35 is currently under close observation as India prepares to kick off their campaign in Chennai.

His participation in the crucial match remains uncertain pending his recovery, reportedly from dengue. India is set to face Australia in their opening match on Sunday and two days prior to the game, head coach Rahul Dravid has finally provided an update on Gill's health.

While Dravid did not confirm whether the young opener would be available for the Australia game, he did not outrightly deny Gill's potential involvement either.

Shubman Gill still in contention for Australia clash

Dravid said during a press conference, “He’s certainly feeling better today. The medical team is monitoring on daily basis. We have 36 hours, we’ll see what decision they take. He’s certainly feeling better today.”

When pressed further, Dravid stated that Gill will continued to be monitored. “Medical team hasn’t ruled him out as yet. We’ll keep monitoring him on a day to day basis. We’ll see how he feels day after tomorrow.”

Gill has emerged as one of the standout performers for India in the fifty-over format this year. Alongside being the highest run-scorer for the side this year, the youngster also claimed the top spot in run-getting during the previous month's Asia Cup, accumulating 302 runs in six innings. He notched a century and two fifties in the tournament.

In the event that Gill remains unavailable for the clash on Sunday, Ishan Kishan could potentially be promoted to the top order, partnering with Rohit Sharma in opening the Indian innings.

