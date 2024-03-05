Rajasthan Royals star shines with 4-wicket haul in DY Patil Cup after BCCI Central Contract snub

While he was overlooked by the BCCI, his performance will definitely help him stake a claim for a spot in India's T20I World Cup squad.

A Rajasthan Royals star has sent a strong message to the selectors after being snubbed from the recently announced BCCI Central Contracts. Playing for Income Tax in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup, he picked up 4 wickets in a match against Canara Bank and proved his mettle once again.

Yuzvendra Chahal was overlooked by the BCCI but his recent performance will definitely help him stake a claim for a spot in India's T20I World Cup squad, scheduled to be held later this year in June.

Chahal was stupendous, finishing with figures of 4-0-22-4 as Income Tax beat their opponents by a massive margin of 135 runs. The leg-spinner got the wickets of Pallav Kumar Das, Manoj Bhandage, Rajoo Bhatkal and Milind Ramesh.

Courtesy of Chahal's spell, Income Tax bundled out their opponents out for a paltry 109 in 16 overs while defending a mammoth score of 244.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history

After taking part in the DY Patil T20 Cup, Chahal will represent the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2024 as the franchise hunt for their elusive second title. Notably, Chahal is the all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history, having taken 187 wickets from 145 matches with 6 four-wicket hauls and 1 five-wicket haul to his name.

Last year, Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals in the IPL. In 14 matches, the leg-spinner picked up 21 wickets at an economy rate of 8.17, although RR failed to go through to the playoffs.

He is once again expected to play a crucial role for the Royals and will hope to use it as a chance to make his cause for returning to the Indian team.

