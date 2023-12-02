'Insane to have a match-fixer' - Ramiz Raja lashes out at PCB for Salman Butt's appointment

As if Pakistan’s mediocre performance in the World Cup 2023 held in India wasn’t enough to create ample buzz, another spicy controversy has unfolded in the last couple of days.

The Pakistan Cricket Board have included Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum in the setup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board have included Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum in the setup. The trio will act as consultant staff to chief selector Wahab Riaz and have acquired their responsibilities immediately. However, the former players and fans are not happy with the introduction of Salman Butt and Kamran Akmal to the selection staff for obvious reasons.

Butt was the captain of Pakistan during the 2010 Test series against England when he was involved in the match-fixing scandal. Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were the other two members involved in this sordid incident, tarnishing the image of Pakistan cricket. Salman Butt was banned for ten years by ICC and also served a prison sentence in the United Kingdom.

The ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit also sent a notice to Kamran Akmal to get some information about the T20 World Cup 2010 held in the West Indies. While Akram was later cleared, he was not included in the Test side after that infamous Lord’s Test in 2010. No wonder their introduction to the setup riled many experts and fans.

Ramiz Raja lashes out at PCB for Salman Butt’s appointment

Ramiz Raja has always called out such players, advocating to keep them away from the main setup. No wonder he expressed his disappointment after Salman Butt’s and Kamran Akmal’s introduction as a consultant member. Ramiz termed it “insane”.

“It's insane to have a selection committee consisting of a member whose decision can be termed as a display of filial affection or non-affection and another who was locked up for match-fixing,” stated Ramiz to Cricbuzz.

The former PCB chairman didn’t hold his words back. Previously, Ramiz also called out Mohammad Amir after he was introduced into the national team back in 2020. He felt that going easy on such cricketers damages Pakistan cricket.

The tenure of Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum begins with the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand. Currently, Pakistan players are preparing for the three-match Test series against Australia. The first Test will start on December 14 in Perth.

