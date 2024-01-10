Gujarat Titans star to miss IND vs AFG T20 series despite inclusion in squad

He was a guiding force for GT in lifting the IPL title in their maiden season.

Ahead of the IND vs AFG T20 series, a Gujarat Titans star has been ruled out despite initially being included in the squad. He has not played a competitive game since the ODI World Cup in October-November last year.

Premier spinner Rashid Khan will not feature in the three-match T20I series against India as he continues his recovery from the lower-back surgery that has forced him out of the BBL and the SA20. Rashid Khan was bought by Gujarat Titans (GT) in the mega auction of IPL 2022. The star spinner delivered the goods by taking 19 wickets and was a guiding force for GT in lifting the IPL title in their maiden season.

In IPL 2023, Rashid finished as the second-highest wicket-taker but GT fell short of winning a second consecutive time after succumbing to Chennai Super Kings in the final.

Rashid Khan has travelled with the team to India

Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran confirmed that Rashid had travelled with the team to Chandigarh but is not yet match-fit.

Ibrahim said, "He is not totally fit, but is travelling with the team. We hope that he gets fit as soon as we expect him to. He's doing his rehab with the doctor, and we will miss him in the series.

Rashid missed Afghanistan's most recent assignment, a 2-1 T20I series win over UAE at the turn of the year. In Rashid's absence, Qais Ahmad has taken on Afghanistan's legspin mantle and was the leading wicket-taker in the UAE series with six wickets.

ALSO READ: IND vs AFG T20 series Live streaming: Where to Watch LIVE Broadcast on TV in India and other locations, Fixtures and venues

The three-match T20I series begins on Thursday in Mohali. Indore and Bangalore will host the second and third T20Is on January 14 and 17.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.