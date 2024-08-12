Rashid Khan ruled out of The Hundred with hamstring injury; Australian spinner named as replacement

In a recent development coming in, star Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan has been ruled out of the ongoing The Hundred tournament where he was plying his trade for the Trent Rockets franchise.

The 25-year-old suffered a hamstring injury and will subsequently miss the final week of the tourney.

Rashid incurred it during a diving attempt to save a boundary of what proved to be the final ball of Trent Rockets' defeat to Southern Brave on Saturday (August 10) and hurt his hamstring in the process.

The all-rounder underwent back surgery after Afghanistan’s successful 2023 ODI World Cup campaign in the subcontinent. He made his return before the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) and even captained his country in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Now, Australian spinning all-rounder Chris Green has been recalled into the squad and will serve as the replacement for the Afghanistan international, according to an ESPNCricinfo report.

Trent Rockets still in contention for playoff spot

With two league stage matches remaining, the Trent Rockets are still vying for a spot in the knockouts. The 2022 champions are currently in fifth place on the points table with six points. They are set to face the fourth-placed Birmingham Phoenix in a pivotal match that can potentially decide the fate.

In addition to Rashid Khan, the Trent Rockets have also faced an injury concern with Imad Wasim during their recent heavy loss away from home. However, the Pakistan all-rounder has not been officially ruled out and remains with the squad, likely to be available for selection in the upcoming crucial match.

Rashid Khan has been impressive this season, claiming nine wickets in five matches and scoring 44 runs at a strike rate of 157.15, featuring some of his characteristic powerful shots.

