RCB pacer highlights how training with Virat Kohli in IPL impacted him

Virat Kohli is known for his rigorous training and uncompromised diet keep him fit and ready for all formats.

Virat Kohli is known for his rigorous training and uncompromised diet keep him fit and ready for all formats. He has also inspired numerous cricket to work on their fitness and has set high goals, changing the fitness regime in Indian cricket.

He is among the fittest cricketers in the world, and his influence is not limited to the cricketing fraternity; several athletes across sports aspire to be as fit and agile as Virat Kohli. Under his leadership, fitness was the primary criterion to get selected for the team, and players had to cross certain yo-yo scores to prove their match readiness.

Also Read: 'Kohli also knew it' - Former opener sparks controversy with possible UltraEdge goof up in Virat Kohli dismissal from Sri Lanka series

Along the same lines, Vijaykumar Vyshak, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer, has revealed how Kohli’s training made an impact on his career. He added how Kohli’s daily routine is done with precision.

“Training with Virat Kohli can really impact you as a player. Last season, while I admired him, I paid attention to the finer details such as his work ethic, his process, and his consistency. Whether it is his eating habits or practice routine, everything is done with precision.”

Vijaykumar Vyshak to feature for Gulbarga Mystics in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20

Vijaykumar Vyshak will play for Gulbarga Mystics in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 and act as the vice-captain of the unit. It is a tournament that helped him get a name and fame and also noticed by the scouts of Royal Challengers Bengaluru scouts, who later bought him in the auction.

This tournament has been vital for his instant rise and will look to make giant progress in a fresh season. Vyshak recalled how this series helped him make an IPL debut and how big the opportunity is for everyone.

“The first season of Maharaja got me noticed and led to my IPL debut, this platform provided by KSCA is exceptional and a huge opportunity for all of us.”

The new edition will begin on August 15 with the fixture between Bengaluru Masters and Gulbarga Mystics in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The tournament will run for 18 days, with the final played at the same venue.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.