'Kohli also knew it' - Former opener sparks controversy with possible UltraEdge goof up in Virat Kohli dismissal from Sri Lanka series

Star India batter Virat Kohli was in the crosshairs of a controversial umpiring decision during the second match of the recently-concluded ODI leg against Sri Lanka.

Kohli was adjudged LBW when he missed a flick shot against Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya in the 15th over of the game.

Doubtful at the on-field umpire's call, Kohli reviewed the decision immediately. Replays showed there was daylight between the bat and the ball but the Ultra-Edge showed some movement, prompting the third umpire to reverse the decision.

Now, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has sparked controversy by sharing his views on the incidents that transpired.

Chopra stated that the former India skipper knew he hadn't hit the ball despite Ultra-Edge showing a spike when the ball went past his bat.

Aakash Chopra sparks controversy with Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal

Following the decision, Kohli could be seen grinning away. The Sri Lankan players were clearly upset and Kusal Mendis even tossed his helmet in frustration.

Skipper Charith Asalanka even approached umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri, and head coach Sanath Jayasuriya exited the dressing room to discuss the situation with the reserve umpire.

Speaking in a latest video on his Youtube channel about the dismissal, Chopra said,

"Kohli's dismissal was very interesting. The ball hit his back-pad and he reviewed immediately. But he also knew the ball hasn't hit the bat. But Ultra Edge said it had! It became a big issue because everyone felt it could have been Akila Dananjaya's wicket."

However, luck was fleeting for Kohli, who was dismissed by Jeffrey Vandersay shortly afterwards. The leg-spinner went on to claim six wickets, wreaking havoc on India's batting lineup and once more highlighting their struggles against spin.

