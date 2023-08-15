"I want to give a piece of information" : Ravichandran Ashwin responds to trolls after shocking T20I series loss to WI

There has been a surge of criticism and disappointment in the aftermath of the 2-3 series loss to the West Indies,

While India may have suffered a loss in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin identifies several positives despite the defeat. He also engaged with those who criticized the team following the loss.

"There are plenty of positives from this T20I series. It is very easy to criticise the team on social media since they lost to a team that didn't qualify for the last T20 World Cup. They haven't qualified for the upcoming 50-over World Cup as well. I want to give a piece of information to you guys," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin, however, clarified that he is not aligning himself with any particular side and expressed understanding towards those who were disheartened by the defeat. He emphasized that the series served as a valuable learning opportunity for the young players who embarked on their maiden tour of the Caribbean with the expectation that they will progress from this point onward.

"I am not talking, backing, or supporting anybody. All of these are secondary. As a youngster, if you are going to the West Indies, there will be some challenges. In all countries, there will be some innate secrets. The local players know these things more than visiting players. Especially if the players are young. When I went to West Indies, England, Australia, I had to learn various little things...these are first-time experiences for me as a cricketer. So, youngsters would have learned a lot from this tour. They will definitely get better from here," the veteran offie added.

In the aftermath of the 2-3 series loss to the West Indies, there has been a surge of criticism and disappointment. Ashwin acknowledges these sentiments as valid and reasonable. He believes that viewing this loss through two distinct perspectives is justifiable, especially considering the potential for the players to garner experience and growth from participating in this series.

