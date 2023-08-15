WATCH: Prasidh Krishna announces comeback from injury with a fiery dismissal in Maharaja Trophy

Prasidh Krishna is set to feature in the upcoming three-match T20I series between India and Ireland, scheduled to commence on August 18.

After been absent from IPL 2023 due to injury, Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna made a triumphant return to top form in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy T20 series. Representing the Mysore Warriors, the 27-year-old pacer captured everyone's attention with a remarkable dismissal of Luvnith Sisodia during a match against the Hubli Tigers last Sunday. Despite the Warriors ultimately facing a defeat by nine wickets (according to the VJD method) due to the interference of rain, the Rajasthan Royals' bowler garnered considerable acclaim for his electrifying performance.

In the first over of the Hubli Tigers' run-chase, Krishna delivered a decisive blow on the third delivery and clean-bowled Sisodia. While attempting to play the ball with a straight bat, the Hubli batter found himself completely confounded as the ball crashed into the off-stump.

Following his participation in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy T20 league, Krishna is set to feature in the upcoming three-match T20I series between India and Ireland, scheduled to commence on August 18. Leading the Indian team will be the prominent fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, marking his return to action after an absence of nearly a year.

Match highlights

Shifting focus to the Maharaja Trophy match, the Hubli Tigers opted to field first and successfully restricted the Mysore Warriors to a total of 111/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Ravikumar Samarth emerged as the highest scorer for the Warriors, amassing a total of 21 runs. Additionally, Jagadeesha Suchith contributed 20 runs, while Muralidhara Venkatesh secured 16 runs.

Great news for India's pace attack!



Prasidh Krishna is getting back to his best 🔥#KSCA #MaharajaTrophy pic.twitter.com/1s6UkN9zpl — FanCode (@FanCode) August 14, 2023



Among the Tigers' bowlers, Mitrakanth Yadav stood out with an impressive three-wicket haul while Vidhwath Kaverappa and Lavish Kaushal each secured two wickets.

Later on, the target of 112 runs was revised due to rain, requiring the Tigers to chase down 80 runs in 13 overs to secure victory. Although the Tigers suffered an early setback in their pursuit, Mohammed Taha's unbeaten 61 runs off 30 balls guided them to triumph. Krishnan Shrijith also contributed an undefeated 17 runs off 16 balls to the team's success.

