'Sometimes you get stubborn batters' - Ravi Shastri slams senior Indian batters on World Cup commentary

Lauding Root's adaptability, the former India cricketer also took a dig at senior Indian batters for their reluctance to be flexible.

New Zealand and England locked horns today in a recap of the 2019 World Cup final in the 2023 World Cup opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. Blackcaps skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opt to bowl first.

While England lost Dawid Maland and Harry Brook rather cheaply, veteran batter Joe Root stood his ground and made amends for the early setback. He is currently on the brink of a half-century and is batting on 47 as we write this article.

Lauding Root's adaptability, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri also took a dig at senior Indian batters. Speaking on air during the game, Shastri said, "Full credit to him to adapt to what the team needs. Sometimes you get batters at that level who are so stubborn. It is difficult to get them out of their comfort zone. I think he's become a better all-round player with that across formats. Just the tempo will not only help him, but the England team too."

Ravi Shastri opens up about struggles in the dressing room on air

"I speak from experience of sitting in a dressing room where a lot of players were hesitant or reluctant to make a change because they're afraid of what they might lose. As opposed to being curious about what they might gain by making the change."

Shastri also mentioned about the struggles he had to face in the dressing room and further added, "I literally has to push them to try something different. Because they are so used to accumulating those runs over the years. Sometimes you forget you got to evolve with the times. Because the opponent is evolving. He knows your game. He is upon you."

ALSO READ: Ravichandran Ashwin names the most 'misunderstood cricketer' of India

Rohit Sharma and Co will begin their World Cup campaign against five-time champions Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Men in Blue have recently enjoyed success over the Aussies, winning a three-match ODI series 2-1 and will hope to continue the momentum.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.