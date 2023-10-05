Ravichandran Ashwin names the most 'misunderstood cricketer' of India

Ashwin, known for his articulate opinions, spoke highly of the cricketer's contributions to Indian cricket and his role as a team player.

In a recent interview, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his admiration for Gautam Gambhir labeling him as the "most misunderstood cricketer" in India. Ashwin, known for his articulate opinions, spoke highly of Gambhir's contributions to Indian cricket and his role as a team player.

Gautam Gambhir has always been candid and outspoken in expressing his views, often sparking controversies on social media. However, Ashwin's perspective sheds light on a different facet of the cricketer's personality.

Ashwin commended Gambhir for his dedication to the team's cause, emphasizing his willingness to confront challenges head-on. He described Gambhir as a "great individual to take the fight on" and praised his commitment to the game.

One of the key points Ashwin made was the lack of recognition Gambhir receives for his significant contributions to Indian cricket. He highlighted Gambhir's ability to read the game and his crucial role in pressure situations.

Ashwin also recalled Gambhir's memorable innings in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, where he played a match-winning knock of 97 runs. This performance was instrumental in India's victory, securing the World Cup after a 28-year gap.

Ashwin went on to discuss how Gambhir's contributions extended beyond that iconic final. He pointed out that Gambhir had played numerous outstanding innings leading up to the final, often as an unsung hero, and showcased his selfless approach to the game.

“Gautam Gambhir is the most misunderstood cricketer in India. He is the greatest team man, the greatest individual to take the fight on. He is a nice guy. He is in your face. He might not be too expressive, but he is out there wanting a fight, wanting a battle. He is not only a fantastic player of spin, he was a great reader of the game.”

Ashwin expressed his deep respect for Gambhir, emphasizing that the cricketer deserves more credit than he typically receives from fans and pundits.

“It was not just the knock in the final of the 2011 World Cup. There have been great knocks leading into the final, where Gautam has been an unsung hero. That final, when we were 2 down, and Virat got out caught and bowled to Dilshan, from there on Gautam literally did not allow the pressure to get to him. The kind of shots he played, the running between the wickets, the chances he took. Selfless! I would have said that he would have been 120, 130 not out..but selfless, I think he wanted to shut the game off. I have always had massive respect for the man. People just give him much lesser credit than he deserves,” Ashwin added.

Gautam Gambhir's illustrious career spanned 58 Tests, 147 ODIs, and 37 T20Is, during which he amassed over 10,000 runs and scored 20 centuries across formats. He played a pivotal role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup victory and left an indelible mark on Indian cricket.

