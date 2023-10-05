Pat Cummins picks his top Aussie run-maker and wicket-taker for the World Cup

Since taking over from Tim Paine as the Australian captain, Cummins has garnered admiration from fans and experts alike for his astute decision-making.

Australia is set to commence their ICC Men’s ODI World Cup campaign against hosts India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. As the participating teams gear up for the showpiece tournament, in an exclusive conversation with Revsportz, Australian skipper Pat Cummins shared his views on his team's chances in the upcoming mega-event.

Under the relentless Chennai sun, Cummins promptly remarked on the searing heat as soon as the conversation began. Since taking over from Tim Paine as the Australian captain, Cummins has garnered admiration from fans and experts alike for his astute decision-making in both red and white-ball formats.

Australia, boasting a record five-time World Cup victory, enters the tournament as one of the frontrunners to clinch the coveted trophy. Despite recent outcomes, particularly in the three-match ODI series against India which did not go in their favor, the Australians are still a force to be reckoned with in major tournaments.

Before wrapping up the exchange, when queried about who might emerge as the top scorer and wicket-taker for Australia, Cummins promptly named two individuals: “For highest-scorer, David Warner, he always loves playing in India. For the top wicket taker, it has to be Mitchell Starc – he always does well in World Cups.”

Australia enter World Cup after consecutive series losses

Pat Cummins-led Australia head into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on the back of two back-to-back series losses to South Africa and India. Injuries have not been kind with the Aussies with Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell facing the big brunt. However, the much-maligned David Warner has scored few runs and Australia will look to gain from his form at the top of the order.

Australia 2023 ODI World Cup squad

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

