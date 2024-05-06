'Watch out for him' - Ravi Shastri sends warning signals about India's x-factor player for T20 World Cup

India have selected a few exciting names in their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

On ICC, Ravi Shastri talked about two young and exciting Indian stars, who have been consistent in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India have selected a few exciting names in their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. Those inclusions have bolstered India’s chances significantly, and the Men in Blue will definitely be a team to beat in the West Indies and the USA.

On ICC, Ravi Shastri talked about two young and exciting Indian stars, who have been consistent in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He heaped praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube, who will be playing their maiden T20 World Cup for India.

"The two gentlemen you've got to watch out for, and both are left-handers, both playing their first World Cup. One is [Yashasvi] Jaiswal. We know a lot about him, he did extremely well against England, explosive at the top of the order, left-hander, he's young, he's fearless and he'll play shots."

Also Read: WATCH: Team India's incredible T20 World Cup 2024 Jersey Launch goes viral on social media

Yashasvi has been India’s best T20 opener since 2023, for he has scored consistently and exploited the powerplay. He might also open for India along with Rohit Sharma in the event.

Ravi Shastri sends warning signals about Shivam Dube for T20 World Cup

Shivam Dube has been a six-hitting machine for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Shastri labelled Dube a match-winner and showered praise on his spin game.

"But there's someone in the middle order, please watch out for [him], because he is explosive, he's devastating and he's a match-winner. He hits sixes for fun, and when it comes to spin bowling, he can kill you. He'll park a few balls out of Long Island into the small island, he's that kind of a player. He hits it big, he hits it long, and like I said, against spin, he could kill you."

Shastri also talked about Dube’s improved expertise against pace, stating he can change the game within 20-25 balls.

“Even against the fast bowlers, he's worked out his game, he's understood the way to play and I think he holds the key at that number five, number six position because if you're on the doldrums, you want someone to change it in 20-25 balls, he's the player to go to.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.