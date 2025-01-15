News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Ravichandran Ashwin
News
January 15, 2025 - 3:34 pm

‘What Difference Will This Make?’: Ashwin breaks silence on not getting a farewell match

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The off-spinner gave a very firm response.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shocked the world when he announced his retirement from the game suddenly after the end of the third Test during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series.

The unexpected decision also didn’t allow Ashwin to get a proper farewell. Usually, cricket stars play their final game in front of the home crowd but Ashwin’s case was different. Not only was he in a different country, Ashwin didn’t even feature in the third Test following which he announced his decision.

Now, almost a month after his retirement call, the 38-year-old has broken the silence and also addressed the idea of a farewell game, firmly stating he wouldn’t want to be included in the team solely for sentimental reasons.

ALSO READ: Revealed! Gautam Gambhir Reprimanded India Staff for Turning Up Late for Training Session in Australia

Ravichandran Ashwin breaks silence after not getting a proper farewell

Speaking in a recent video on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat, Ashwin said,

“What difference will this make if I came out with the ball and people are clapping? How long will people talk about it? When social media was not there, people talked about it and forgot after one week. There is no need for a farewell. The game has given us a lot and we have played with a lot of happiness.”

The off-spinner eventually retired as India’s second-highest international wicket-taker with 765 wickets, behind Anil Kumble’s 953.

In Tests, Ravichandran Ashwin ranks eighth on the all-time wicket-takers list, claiming 537 wickets in 106 matches at an average of 24, including 37 five-wicket hauls and eight 10-wicket match hauls. He also scored six Test centuries.

Muttiah Muralitharan leads the Test wicket tally with 800, followed by Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (704), Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (604), Glenn McGrath (563), and Nathan Lyon (539).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin retirement

Related posts

Jasprit Bumrah

On Bed Rest: Jasprit Bumrah Set To Miss Champions Trophy 2025 As New Update Emerges

Bumrah picked up a back spasm during the final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test.
News
15/01/2025
smriti mandhana fastest hundred by an indian in womens odis

Smriti Mandhana Smashes Record Hundred For India Women Against Ireland, Mirrors Virat Kohli’s Record

Mandhana and Pratika Rawal equalled a opening partnerships record
News
15/01/2025
Mayank Agarwal

‘Hopefully I Can Make a Comeback’ – Not Karun Nair, In-Form Batter From Vijay Hazare Trophy Hopes To Make India Return

He is currently the second highest run scorer in VHT, just after Nair.
News
15/01/2025
Gujarat Titans Recruit Sherfane Rutherford Shines Ahead of IPL 2025 With Quickfire Knock in ILT20

Gujarat Titans Recruit Shines Ahead of IPL 2025 With Quickfire Knock in ILT20

On a difficult wicket on which the batters were not easily able to accelerate, he made it seem easy.
News
15/01/2025

Revealed! Gautam Gambhir Reprimanded India Staff for Turning Up Late for Training Session in Australia

The BCCI is closely monitoring the support staff's performance and has been gathering feedback from senior players about their contributions.
News
15/01/2025
virat kohli

Virat Kohli Unlikely To Play Ranji Trophy Game For Delhi, Team Yet To Hear From Star Player

However, the domestic side heard some good news
News
15/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy