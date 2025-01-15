News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
T20 World Cup Winner Snubbed by State Board for Vijay Hazare Trophy, Champions Trophy 2025 Selection Hangs in the Balance
News
January 15, 2025 - 9:42 am

T20 World Cup Winner Snubbed by State Board for Vijay Hazare Trophy, Champions Trophy 2025 Selection Hangs in the Balance

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

During his absence, Kerala only won two of their five group matches and ultimately they were crashed out of the tournament.

T20 World Cup Winner Snubbed by State Board for Vijay Hazare Trophy, Champions Trophy 2025 Selection Hangs in the Balance

Sanju Samson, the winner of the T20 World Cup, was left out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy roster by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), and his inclusion for the Champions Trophy 2025 remains doubtful.

Sanju was accused of withdrawing from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, however it has now been revealed that he just stated his inability to attend a pre-tournament camp.

Also Read: 3 Stars Mumbai Indians(MI) Might Bench in IPL 2025

Vinod S Kumar Reveals Details on Samson’s Unavailability

According to Onmanorama, KCA Secretary Vinod S Kumar said that Sanju Samson had sent at least two emails to the association. In the first email, Sanju informed them that he would not be able to attend the camp for unknown reasons.

Vinod also added that Sachin Baby was injured, and he also was not there. So the team lost two senior players, and the KCA decided to field younger players in their place.

“This is to inform you that I’ll not be available for the camp.” “But he did not specify any reasons,” Vinod said. “And Sachin (Baby) was also unavailable due to an injury. We were missing two senior players. So we thought of trying out youngsters in their place,” Vinod said.

Sanju Samson Shocked by KCA’s Decision to Exclude Him

Sanju Samson reached out to the KCA before Kerala’s opening match against Baroda on December 23, expressing his readiness to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, according to KCA Secretary Vinod S Kumar, the squad had already been finalized by that time.

“But by then, the squad was finalised. It would have been unfair to sacrifice a youngster at that point,” Vinod added.

Also Read: RCB Recruit Silences Critics Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Stunning 87 off 50 Balls in Big Bash League Encounter

Sanju Samson was left stunned by the decision of the Kerala cricket regulatory body to leave him out. During his absence, Kerala only won two of their five group matches and ultimately they were crashed out of the tournament.

The BCCI are set to announce the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 later this week and it will be interesting to see whether Sanju makes it or not.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

BCCI
Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
Indian Cricket Team
Sanju Samson

Related posts

VHT 2025 Live Streaming

VHT 2025 Live Streaming, Semi Finals and Final: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 Live Telecast Details in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 Semi Finals and Final on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
News
15/01/2025
virat kohli cut short yuvraj singh international career robin uthappa

Former England Player Says Virat Kohli’s Time is Up; Urges India to Find New Tendulkar, Dravid, and Ganguly

Kohli's recent performances have drawn more criticism
News
14/01/2025
The young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has made himself available for the next Ranji Trophy fixture of his state team Mumbai, who will face Jammu and Kashmir in Mumbai on January 23.

India’s BGT Star Confirms His Availability for the Next Ranji Trophy Fixture

He will join Mumbai’s practice session on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium.
News
14/01/2025
Virat Kohli Delhi squad

India Stars Named In Delhi Squad For Ranji Trophy But Administrators Unsure They Will Play

Their inclusion also comes with a big exception
News
14/01/2025
Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir Lands in More Trouble, BCCI Top Brass Accuses India Coach’s PA for Not Giving Selectors’ ‘Privacy’

Gambhir is already facing a lot of heat following India's poor performances.
News
14/01/2025
Karun Nair Vidarbha

‘Sir, can you please find me a team?’ – Discarded India Batter Narrates Emotional Story Behind His Redemption

The Vidarbha batter hasn't played for India since 2017
News
14/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy