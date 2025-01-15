T20 World Cup Winner Snubbed by State Board for Vijay Hazare Trophy, Champions Trophy 2025 Selection Hangs in the Balance

During his absence, Kerala only won two of their five group matches and ultimately they were crashed out of the tournament.

Sanju Samson, the winner of the T20 World Cup, was left out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy roster by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), and his inclusion for the Champions Trophy 2025 remains doubtful.

Sanju was accused of withdrawing from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, however it has now been revealed that he just stated his inability to attend a pre-tournament camp.

Also Read: 3 Stars Mumbai Indians(MI) Might Bench in IPL 2025

Vinod S Kumar Reveals Details on Samson’s Unavailability

According to Onmanorama, KCA Secretary Vinod S Kumar said that Sanju Samson had sent at least two emails to the association. In the first email, Sanju informed them that he would not be able to attend the camp for unknown reasons.

Vinod also added that Sachin Baby was injured, and he also was not there. So the team lost two senior players, and the KCA decided to field younger players in their place.

“This is to inform you that I’ll not be available for the camp.” “But he did not specify any reasons,” Vinod said. “And Sachin (Baby) was also unavailable due to an injury. We were missing two senior players. So we thought of trying out youngsters in their place,” Vinod said.

Sanju Samson Shocked by KCA’s Decision to Exclude Him

Sanju Samson reached out to the KCA before Kerala’s opening match against Baroda on December 23, expressing his readiness to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, according to KCA Secretary Vinod S Kumar, the squad had already been finalized by that time.

“But by then, the squad was finalised. It would have been unfair to sacrifice a youngster at that point,” Vinod added.

Also Read: RCB Recruit Silences Critics Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Stunning 87 off 50 Balls in Big Bash League Encounter

Sanju Samson was left stunned by the decision of the Kerala cricket regulatory body to leave him out. During his absence, Kerala only won two of their five group matches and ultimately they were crashed out of the tournament.

The BCCI are set to announce the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 later this week and it will be interesting to see whether Sanju makes it or not.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.