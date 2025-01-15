News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
3 Stars Mumbai Indians(MI) Might Bench in IPL 2025
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 15, 2025 - 8:19 am

3 Stars Mumbai Indians(MI) Might Bench in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

With the spine of the team already sorted pre-auction, it is understandable that MI has a set strategy for the upcoming season.

3 Stars Mumbai Indians(MI) Might Bench in IPL 2025

Unlike few teams which revamped their entire roster, Mumbai Indians (MI) opted to retain their core and spent a substantial budget on it. They made the necessary additions in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction and from what it looks on paper, they have more or less covered almost all their bases.

With the spine of the team already sorted pre-auction, it is understandable that MI has a set strategy for the upcoming season. That said, some players will be an automatic pick in the playing XI while there will be a few names who might struggle to secure a spot.

In this article, we take a look at three such players, who might spend IPL 2025 mostly on the MI bench.

ALSO READ: 3 Stars Who Might Remain on the RCB Bench in IPL 2025

Krishnan Shrijith

Krishnan Shrijith is a promising wicketkeeper-batter from Karnataka and is known for his skills in limited-overs cricket, having built a solid reputation in the format. The 28-year-old has featured in 17 T20 matches, accumulating 393 runs at an average of 32.75 and a strike rate of 146.54.

Despite the promising credentials, Shrijith will find it extremely difficult to break into the MI playing XI. While Mumbai lacks a standout wicketkeeper-batter in their squad, they do have talented players like Ryan Rickleton and Robin Minz. Minz is expected to be the first-choice keeper and Ryan has also impressed in the SA20 league, making him a solid contender for the position which leaves Shrijith out for the season without a match appearance.

Reece Topley

The English fast bowler was acquired by MI for INR 75 Lakhs during the mega auction. While he hasn’t had a significant impact in the IPL so far, Topley has demonstrated his ability to be effective with the new ball in T20Is.

However, MI has invested INR 12.50 Cr in Trent Boult, who plays a similar role. With Boult in the squad, it seems unlikely that Topley will get the opportunity to play ahead of him. While MI might try out Topley in some matches, he is expected to spend most of the season on the sidelines.

Lizaad Williams

Mumbai Indians paid INR 75 Lakhs to secure the services of South African pacer Lizaad Williams. However, Williams appears to be more of a backup option for the team. With star bowlers such as Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Deepak Chahar already in the squad, the likelihood of Williams getting a chance to play is slim.

Even if one of the main pacers is unavailable, the team has another reliable backup in Reece Topley who is likely to get the preference ahead of the Proteas. As a result, Lizaad Williams is expected to spend most of IPL 2025 on the bench.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Krishnan Shrijith
Lizaad Williams
Mumbai Indians
Reece Topley

Related posts

Virat Kohli has been the lynchpin of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting order all these years.

Where Should Virat Kohli Bat for RCB in IPL 2025?

Virat Kohli is among the most consistent run accumulators in the format, scoring runs almost every time.
Indian Premier League - IPL
15/01/2025
jacob bethell bbl melbourne renegades

RCB Recruit Silences Critics Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Stunning 87 off 50 Balls in Big Bash League Encounter

The southpaw was suffering terrible form until Tuesday
Indian Premier League - IPL
14/01/2025
Dinesh Karthik

Former RCB Star Outsmarts Umpires, Successfully Uses DRS To Cancel a Wide Despite No Reviews for Extras in SA20 2025

He gave a testament to his sheer brilliance and game awareness.
Indian Premier League - IPL
14/01/2025
Anuj Rawat can be in trouble after skipping Delhi’s Ranji Trophy camp at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to join Gujarat Titans’ training session.

Former RCB Player Courts Trouble by Skipping Ranji Trophy Camp for His IPL 2025 Team’s Net Session

The BCCI has strictly asked its players to focus on domestic competitions, including the Ranji Trophy if they are fit and available.
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/01/2025
gujarat titans ipl 2025

Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025: 3 Factors That Could Decide Their Fate This Season

New season can bring fresh optimism for the Shubman Gill-led side
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/01/2025
IPL 2025 new rule

Big Rule Change To Be Implemented in IPL 2025 To Curb Player Violations: Reports

The previous IPL season witnessed as many as 10 Code of Conduct violations.
Indian Premier League - IPL
13/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy