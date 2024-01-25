Ravichandran Ashwin compares Yashasvi Jaiswal to a swashbuckling Indian batter

Jaiswal’s superior talent was palpable during his Under-19 days, and he is now converting them into consistent performances for the national team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the find of the Indian team in the last few months. There is so much class, confidence and panache in his batting, which is pleasing to the eyes. Jaiswal’s superior talent was palpable during his Under-19 days, and he is now converting them into consistent performances for the national team.

Starting with the T20 format, Jaiswal is also slowly establishing himself as a long-term Test opener. He has shown skillsets and temperament to excel in different conditions, visible from his debut in the West Indies. The 22-year-old amassed a magnificent 171 on his debut innings to announce his arrival to world cricket.

Jaiswal’s ability to take on the bowlers straight away has been a highlighting point in his short career. For instance, Jaiswal hit a massive maximum on the first ball of the debutant Tom Hartley against England earlier today. Apart from this boundary, he was aggressive throughout the innings.

The southpaw never let the bowlers settle, scoring an unbeaten 76 at a terrific strike rate of 108.57. It included nine boundaries and three maximums. His aggressive approach enabled his partners Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to ease themselves, as the English spinners troubled the right-handers more during the first day’s play.

Ravichandran Ashwin compares Yashasvi Jaiswal to Rishabh Pant

Ravichandran Ashwin chatted briefly with the on-air commentators after the close of the first day’s play, where he talked about his bowling tactics. Ashwin, who has known Jaiswal closely, heaped praise on the young batter. Ashwin was impressed with Jaiswal’s ability to hit the left-arm spinners at will, comparing him with Rishabh Pant, a master of tackling such bowling type.

"When I see him batting, I get a feeling I'm seeing Rishabh Pant there. His fearless approach is serving him really well," stated Ashwin, praising Jaiswal’s attacking intent against left-arm spin bowling.

Anil Kumble didn’t hold himself back from praising Jaiswal’s high-attacking approach in Test cricket, either. Jaiswal, a Mumbai batter, reminds Kumble of Vinod Kambli, famous for his intent in red-ball cricket. “Jaiswal reminds me of another Mumbai batter, Vinod Kambli,” said the legendary spinner on the official broadcasting platform.

Jaiswal has started an arduous English challenge with a bang. The netizens have labelled it ‘JaisBall’. He would hope to translate this start into a formidable score tomorrow and put India into a commanding position.

