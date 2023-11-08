"Never doubt an RCBian": RCB fans go berserk after Maxwell's historic double-ton

Glenn Maxwell delivered a remarkable performance, leading Australia to a stunning comeback victory over Afghanistan in their 2023 ODI World Cup match in Mumbai on Tuesday. Despite facing early setbacks and battling cramps, the all-rounder remained unbeaten at 201 runs from 128 deliveries.

This marked the first double century for the seasoned Australian cricketer, showcasing his explosive batting prowess undeterred even by back spasms. Maxwell demonstrated sheer dominance against Afghanistan's bowling attack, hitting 21 fours and 10 sixes. With Australia struggling at 7 wickets for 91, it seemed that Afghanistan was poised for a significant victory but Maxwell had different intentions. He forged a historic 202-run partnership with Pat Cummins, ultimately securing the win.

Maxwell guarantees semis berth for Australia

Australia became the third team, following India and South Africa to secure a spot in the semifinals. Regardless of the outcome of their final group stage match, they are set to finish in third place.

Afghanistan posted a total of 291/5, with Ibrahim Zadran achieving a milestone as the first Afghan batsman to score a century in the Cricket World Cup, notching up an impressive 129 runs off 143 deliveries.

"It was hot while fielding today, I haven't done a lot of exercise in the heat, it got a hold on me today. I wanted to stay back and get some movement (on my legs). Not too much (when asked about plans at 92/7), just stick to the batting plans as much as possible, for me, still be positive, still look to play my shots, that LBW, it was going just above (the stumps), probably that made me be more proactive," Maxwell said after the match.

Following the Aussie's sublime knock, RCB fans couldn't keep their calm as they flooded social media to congratulate their team hero. Let's check some of the best reactions below.

