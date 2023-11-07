WATCH: Glenn Maxwell shows SUPERHUMAN efforts to continue after going down due to cramps

During the second ball of the 41st over, Maxwell collapsed on his back after a run. Physiotherapists rushed to his aid, providing extended medical attention.

Glenn Maxwell displayed extraordinary resilience, battling severe cramps to deliver one of the most remarkable ODI innings in history against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium on November 7 to single-handedly guide Australia to victory. Australia encountered a daunting challenge in their pursuit of 292 runs, suffering a staggering collapse with the loss of four wickets within the first ten overs and by the twentieth, the tally stood at seven.

Maxwell entered the fray at No.6 when the scoreboard showed a precarious 49-4. As wickets continued to fall around him, Maxwell persisted, taking on each Afghan spinner with determination. He achieved his initial half-century in 51 balls. Recognizing the limited support he would receive from the other end following the seventh wicket's fall at the score at 91, Maxwell took matters into his own hands.

Consecutive sixes off Noor Ahmad in the 29th over were followed by a four and another six off successive deliveries from Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the 32nd. In the blink of an eye, Maxwell surged from 50 to 100 in just 25 balls, completing his century in a mere 76 deliveries.

Glenn Maxwell scripts history

Shortly after reaching this milestone, Maxwell was plagued by cramps. By the 37th over, he was laboring to complete runs. With each passing ball and over, his discomfort grew. Eventually, Pat Cummins and Maxwell refrained from rotating the strike, with Cummins focusing on defending and Maxwell persisting through the pain to power the ball.

During the second ball of the 41st over, Maxwell collapsed on his back after a run. Physiotherapists rushed to his aid, providing extended medical attention. It seemed he might have to retire hurt, with Adam Zampa poised to step in. However, Maxwell summoned the strength to continue.

Although he could scarcely move his feet to assume optimal positions for shots, Maxwell somehow summoned the strength to strike an additional five fours and five sixes, ultimately propelling Australia to victory. In doing so, he secured his status as the first double centurion in ODIs during a run-chase.

This defeat dealt a significant blow to Afghanistan's prospects of qualifying for the semi-finals, while Australia's place in the semis has now been solidified. Maxwell's performance has indelibly etched his name into cricketing history.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mitchell Starc walks off despite not edging the ball

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.