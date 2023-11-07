WATCH: Mitchell Starc walks off despite not edging the ball

Mitchell Starc walked off despite not nicking the ball off Rashid Khan on what was the third delivery of the 19th over.

Mitchell Starc walked off despite not nicking the ball off Rashid Khan on what was the third delivery of the 19th over. The ball only hit the off stump before Ikram Alikhil completed a fine catch, but Starc didn’t realise it. It was a massive moment in the game.

Chasing a fighting 292, Australia lost their top and middle order early. Afghanistan pacers started carnage by moving the ball under the lights and taking four wickets in the powerplay. Then came the famed spinners who continued good work. Rashid Khan, especially, bowled beautifully to dismiss Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc to push Australia further in the hole.

The whole team was like a live wire on the field. Afghanistan have put their body on the line. However, Glenn Maxwell is playing a blinder and shifting the game in Australia’s favour.

His partnership with Pat Cummins has been brilliant, with the latter only standing and watching the fun unfold. Mitchell Starc could have been there had he shown game awareness and challenged the decision. He must have known whether he nicked it or not.

Mitchell Starc walks off despite not nicking the ball

When Mitchell Starc arrived on the crease, his team was under immense pressure. Afghanistan were all over Australia while defending 292 and dismissed six batters under 100. Then came Mitchell Starc, as Australia required a partner for Glenn Maxwell.

However, he could stay only for seven balls. Starc wasn’t out, and had he taken a review, he would have survived. Rashid bowled a googly, and the ball went past Mitchell Starc and hit the off stump rather than his bat.

The ball deflected, and Ikram Alikhil completed a fine catch on the third attempt. Mitchell Starc wasn’t sure whether he nicked it or not and went to have a chat with Glenn Maxwell. The time was completed, but Starc couldn’t review it.

Hence, he had to walk back despite being not out and review available to use. It’s strange that Starc wasn’t sure whether he hit it or not. But Afghanistan wouldn’t mind, as they got their seventh wicket on a score of 91.

