RCB Legend and Two Gujarat Titans Stars nominated for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year 2023 Award

In a significant announcement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed its nominees for the prestigious ICC Awards 2023, with Indian cricketers making a strong showing. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Shami are among the nominees for the ODI Men's Player of the Year category, showcasing India's cricket prowess on the global stage.

Joining these Indian stalwarts is New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, rounding off an impressive list of contenders. This year's ICC Awards also highlight nominees in various other categories, including the Women's ODI Player of the Year, which unfortunately does not feature any Indian players.

The list for Women's ODI Player of the Year includes England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr. Athapaththu also finds herself nominated in the women's T20I Player of the Year category, demonstrating her versatility across formats.

Virat Kohli on the cusp of winning the award a record four times

The spotlight, however, is on India's Virat Kohli, who could make history with this award. Already a three-time winner (2012, 2017, 2018), Kohli is on the verge of becoming the only player to clinch the award four times, a testament to his enduring excellence in the sport. Kohli's landmark achievement this year was becoming the first player globally to score 50 centuries in ODIs.

Shubman Gill, another Indian nominee, had an exceptional year, leading as the top run-scorer in ODIs with 1584 runs in 29 matches at an average of 63.36. His performance, which included five centuries and nine half-centuries, has been crucial in establishing his dominance in the ODI format.

Mohammed Shami, India's pace spearhead, also made significant contributions, particularly in the ODI World Cup, where he claimed 24 wickets in just seven matches. His average of 10.70 in these matches speaks volumes of his impact and skill.

New Zealand's Mitchell also had a notable year, scoring 1204 runs, including a century in the World Cup semi-final, although in a losing effort against India.

The ICC will continue to announce further nominees on January 5, with the winners set to be revealed in a grand ceremony on January 24.

As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the announcement of the winners, these nominations underscore the richness of talent in international cricket. The ICC Awards 2023 are not just a celebration of individual brilliance but a testament to the thriving spirit of the sport globally.