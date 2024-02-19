RCB, Gujarat make squad changes for upcoming season

Both teams have been dealt with late injury concerns which can hamper their team combination for the upcoming season.

RCB and Gujarat Giants have made late changes to their WPL 2024 squad.

The upcoming edition of Women’s Premier League is about to start in some days. But Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants have been dealt with some late injury concerns.

Middle order batter Kanika Ahuja has been ruled out of the upcoming WPL 2024 due to injury. Kanika is a left-handed middle order batter who is known to finish games. She played 7 matches for RCB in the inaugural season of WPL and scored at a strike rate of 132.43. The allrounder has also played three T20Is for India.

With Kanika unavailable, the onus will be on the likes of Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, and Georgia Wareham to provide the late flourish. RCB has roped in Maharashtra’s left-arm fast bowler Shradda Pokharkar as Kanika’s replacement. Pokharkar has been signed at a base price of INR 10 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have suffered a big blow as well. Rising star Kashvee Gautam, who was the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the history of TATA Women's Premier League, has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of WPL owing to an injury.

Kashvee Gautam is WPL’s most expensive uncapped player

Kashvee was sold to Gujarat Giants for a huge amount of INR 2 crore. The 20-year-old right-arm fast bowler, who is known to swing the new ball upfront, Kashvee Gautam was expected to play a pivotal role for her team this season. But the injury at the worst possible time has ruined her chances for this season.

Kashvee has been replaced by Mumbai’s allrounder Sayali Sathgare. She has been signed for her base price of INR 10 lakhs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will face UP Warriorz Women in their first match of WPL 2024 on February 24 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants Women will be up against Mumbai Indians Women in their first match on February 25 at the same ground.