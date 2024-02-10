Gujarat Giants name an experienced New Zealand player as a replacement for Australian pacer for the upcoming season

As the second season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is about to commence, teams have started assembling the squad.

However, Gujarat Giants (GG) faced a massive setback even before the start of the tournament, with one of their premium pacers ruled out for the whole season.

However, Gujarat Giants (GG) faced a massive setback even before the start of the tournament, with one of their premium pacers ruled out for the whole season. The news was confirmed by the official handle of Women’s Premier League, with the page also announcing the replacement player for the second edition of WPL.

The left-arm speedster from Australia, Lauren Cheatle, will miss the complete 2024 season of WPL for Gujarat Giants. Cheatle underwent medical treatment on her neck and is not fit to take part in the tournament after going through a recovery phase.

“Cheatle, a left-arm pacer from Australia, recently underwent a medical procedure on her neck and will be unavailable for the upcoming TATA WPL season. WPL would like to wish Cheatle a speedy recovery.” stated the official website of WPL in their press release.

Gujarat Giants name experienced Lea Tahuhu as a replacement for Lauren Cheatle for the upcoming season

Gujarat Giants have named the veteran Kiwi pacer Lea Tahuhu as a replacement for the injured Lauren Cheatle for WPL 2024. Tahuhu brings vast experience in international cricket with her and will be a nice addition to the GG outfit.

“Gujarat Giants (GG) named Lea Tahuhu as replacement for Lauren Cheatle for the upcoming edition of the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, starting February 23, 2024. Tahuhu, who has represented New Zealand in 80 T20Is and 93 ODIs and has 78 and 109 wickets to her name in T20Is and ODIs respectively, will join GG for INR 30 Lakh.” reads the official release.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Gujarat Giants name Lea Tahuhu as replacement for Lauren Cheatle. #TATAWPL



All The Details 🔽https://t.co/XJ9uBKxkJG — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 10, 2024

While Tahuhu is not a left-arm quick, she provides massive new-ball value with decent death-overs bowling. Her recent form has also been decent, as Tahuhu has been snaring wickets consistently.

Gujarat Giants have one of the most formidable units in the competition this time around, and they were massively active during the auction. They will start their campaign against Mumbai Indians Women on February 25 in Bengaluru.

