RCB star a shock pick in Australia's T20 World Cup 2024 squad ahead of dynamic Delhi Capitals opener

RCB star was picked ahead of the Delhi Capitals opener in a surprising call in Australia's T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

Australia have named RCB star Cameron Green in their T20 World Cup 2024 squad. In a shocking selection call, Green, who last played a T20I in 2022, was preferred over the in-form Jake Fraser-McGurk as Australia chose to go with more experience. However, there was no room for Steve Smith, whose promising form in the Big Bash League had led to rumours of his selection.

Mitchell Marsh will lead the 15-member squad that also has Ashton Agar as an additional spin option alongside Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell.

"It's been an immense privilege to play for my country and now an even greater honour to lead the squad to a World Cup," said Marsh, whose selection as T20I captain was ratified by the Cricket Australia Board on Wednesday morning.

"We have had some strong success in recent times and I am hopeful that will continue in what looks like a wide-open tournament."

Selection chief George Bailey pointed out that the likes of Smith, Matt Short, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett just missed out on selection. He pinpointed Fraser-McGurk as an exciting upcoming talent.

"Being constrained to a squad of 15 for World Cups is always a challenge given the different scenarios and options we'd like to cover," Bailey continued.

"We will continue monitoring several players who have missed out on this preliminary squad and note that if we wish to change this squad, we have the option to do so over the coming weeks in accordance with ICC regulations."

Teams have until May 25 to change their squad, after which it requires ICC Event Technical Committee approval.

Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.