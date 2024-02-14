RCB star ruled out of PSL, but set to play ILT20 in weird twist

The fast bowler mentions that he is not injured, but he was still denied NOC by his cricket board to play in PSL.

Reece Topley will be available to play for MI Emirates in ILT20 playoffs.

In a weird twist, RCB star bowler Reece Topley, who was ruled out of the upcoming PSL, is set to play for MI Emirates in the ILT20. Topley’s absence from PSL was announced by his team Multan Sultans on Sunday. But the fact that he is selected for MI Emirates now, is surely going to create a buzz among the cricketing fraternity.

Topley recently played for Durban Super Giants and played a big role in their path to the final. He picked up 13 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 25.30. The England fast bowler bowls with high pace and is excellent with the new ball. His left-arm angle further gives him an edge.

‘I’m not injured’: Reece Topley

Recently, when ESPN Cricinfo posted about Topley’s unavailability in the PSL due to injury, Topley clearly mentioned in comments that he is not injured. The England quick was earlier denied an NOC by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to play in the PSL. It was speculated that ECB wanted to preserve their experienced fast bowler and keep him injury-free for the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

But now, in an unexpected turn of events, he will be available for MI Emirates for the ILT20 playoffs.

The PSL is struggling with the availability of players ahead of this season. Players like Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen will only be available for the first half of the tournament. Multan Sultans are yet to finalize their replacement for Reece Topley.

Meanwhile, MI Emirates signed three players before the ILT20 playoffs. Along with Reece Topley, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Monank Patel have been signed as well. MI Emirates topped the table after the group stage and are set to play Gulf Giants in Qualifier 1 on February 14. The winner of the match goes straight to the final.