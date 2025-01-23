News
News
Former And Current RCB Stars Named In David Warner-led Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 Team Of The Tournament

Two former RCB all-rounders and one current hard-hitter were amongst the players who shone in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024/25. 

The 14th edition of the Big Bash League has been a huge success as big crowds showed up consistently and TV ratings went up after several years of mundane phase. The presence of big international stars such as David Warner and Glenn Maxwell played a big role as well. 

On Thursday, Cricket Australia announced the official team of the tournament, with Warner being named the captain. He has led Sydney Thunder from the front and will be fighting Sydney Sixers on Friday for a spot in the final. Warner has scored 346 runs from 10 innings with three half centuries to his name. 

Former RCB star Glenn Maxwell also made it into the team of the tournament for his 297 runs in the league stage at a strike rate of 187 with three fifties. Maxwell will be donning the Punjab Kings jersey for the upcoming IPL season. His Melbourne Stars teammate Marcus Stoinis, who will join him at PBKS, had a place in the BBL team of the tournament as well. 

Tim David, whom RCB acquired for INR 3 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, played a key role in his side Hobart Hurricanes’ road to the final. David struck 254 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 177.62 while averaging 42.33. 

Jason Behrendorff, who has represented RCB and Mumbai Indians in the past, was the leading wicket-taker in the BBL 2024/25 with 17 scalps for Perth Scorchers. Melbourne Renegades’ Tom Rogers, Sydney Sixers’ Ben Dwarshuis and Adelaide Strikers leg-spinner Lloyd Pope were chosen as the other bowling options.

Mitch Owen, who has been impressive at the top of the order for Hobart Hurricanes will pair Warner in this BBL team of the tournament. Perth Scorchers’ Cooper Connolly was the top run-getter in the competition and made an impact with the ball as well.  

The wicketkeeping spot went to Sydney Thunder’s Sam Billings for his 185 runs from the middle order and 11 dismissals with the gloves. Adelaide Strikers’ Jamie Overton was picked as the 12th player. 

Official BBL 2024/25 Team of the Tournament

David Warner (c), Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Billings (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Rogers, Jason Behrendorff, Lloyd Pope, Jamie Overton

 

 

