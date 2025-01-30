Relief For India As Key Player Declared Fit To Play 4th Ind vs Eng T20I

He had suffered a lower back spasm while fielding during the series opener.

Talented middle-order batter and finisher Rinku Singh has been declared fit for the upcoming IND vs ENG 4th T20I, slated to be played tomorrow (January 31) in Pune.

The news was confirmed by India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate on the eve of the match, who revealed that Rinku is ‘fit’ and that he had even batted in the nets last night (January 29).

Notably, Rinku had suffered a lower back spasm while fielding during the series opener against the Three Lions in Kolkata on January 22. Subsequently, he was ruled out for the following two games of the series.

Rinku’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate Ramandeep Singh was named his replacement.

India eye series win in Pune

India however opted to use wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel in the lower middle-order slot in Rinku’s absence but he failed to make the most of his opportunity. Jurel could manage scores of just 4 and 2 in his two innings and is likely to be replaced by the fit-again Rinku Singh.

With Dhurv Jurel giving subpar returns, Rinku’s return will definitely bolster India’s lower middle-order batting as they aim to seal the series in the upcoming tie in Pune.

The Indian team currently lead the five-match T20i series 2-1 after winning the first two games in Kolkata and Chennai. Suryakumar Yadav and Co however ended up squandering a chance to seal the series early by conceding the contest in Rajkot.

Now, with another chance in the offing to wrap up the series in Pune, the reigning T20 champions will hope to turn around their fortunes and continue their domination in the shortest format.

