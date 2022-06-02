Arshdeep Singh: Repetitions make a lot of difference in executing yorkers

Arshdeep Singh, who has recently earned an India call-up after his consistent run for the Punjab Kings, revealed the secret to his success as a death bowler.

Arshdeep bagged 10 wickets from 14 IPL 2022 outings, and maintained an excellent economy of 7.70 with most of his overs coming at death.

Arshdeep Singh has been one of the standout bowlers in the IPL over the last two seasons, with his controlled left-arm seam lending spark to the Punjab Kings bowling outfit. The 23-year-old has been one of India’s many upcoming fast-bowling talents, and recently earned a call-up to the national side for India’s upcoming five-match home T20I series against South Africa, beginning June 9.

Arshdeep bagged 18 wickets at an average of 19 in IPL 2021, and backed it up with another 10 in the recently concluded edition, in which Punjab Kings finished sixth in the points table. Arshdeep aced the side’s go-to death-bowler’s role with great success, maintaining an impressive economy of 7.70 through the competition, which was only bettered by Jasprit Bumrah (7.18), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (7.34) and Harshal Patel (7.66), among fast-bowlers who sent down a minimum of 50 overs.

While Arshdeep has not picked a lot of wickets (4 wickets in 10 matches), yet he's been making enough impact almost every match to be regarded as one of the best seamers on display in #IPL2022 .



More on the growing stature of Arshdeep Singh here👇https://t.co/l26kmpQQ1w — Stat Doctor🩺 (@stat_doctor) May 7, 2022



His skills and control at the death, especially showcased while executing the yorkers, impressed former international quicks Ian Bishop and Simon Doull among others during the season.

Arshdeep revealed how constant practice made him better at the art.

“Repetitions make a lot of difference, because your control improves tremendously and you start getting the confidence that you can bowl it in the match as well,” Arshdeep told ESPNCricinfo.

“You practise with a normal ball, or with a slightly wet ball if there's a chance of dew in the game. Sometimes you bowl to a batsman, sometimes you do single-wicket practice. Sometimes you can place boots or some other target to aim at. You can even challenge other bowlers in the nets to see who can hit the target the most times. That adds a fun element.”

India’s 2018 Under 19 World Cup winner also stated that the role clarity given by the Mayank Agarwal led side, helped him deliver consistently.

“I guess the team's combination was such that I was supposed to bowl one over at the start, one in the middle and two at the death,” Arshdeep said. “I was told before the tournament what my role would be. So in the practice games, I bowled accordingly. I thank the team management a lot for the role clarity they gave me. That helped me immensely as I knew when I have to bowl and so I could plan accordingly.”