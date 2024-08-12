After walking out of Global T20 Canada, reports emerge on Shakib Al Hasan's availability for Test cricket

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan recently made the headlines for forfeiting a match in the Global T20 Canada which led to the ouster of his team Bangla Tigers Mississauga.

The dynamic left-handed chose to not walk out for the toss for a one-over game to decide the fate of a match against the Toronto Nationals after poor weather played spoilsport.

Now, following Shakib's stunt, reports have emerged on his availability for Bangladesh in the upcoming red-ball fixtures.

Bangladesh is set to play eight Test matches in the remainder of the year, beginning with a two-match Test series against Pakistan. After the Pakistan series, Bangladesh will face India, South Africa, and the West Indies in separate two-match Test series.

On Monday, Bangladesh's chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain confirmed that all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be available for all the Test matches in 2024.

Bangladesh chief selector differs from Shakib Al Hasan

Earlier, Shakib had suggested that he hadn't yet decided whether he would play in the series against India, as he was only planning for the Pakistan Test matches. However, Ashraf disagrees with this.

Speaking to reporters at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Ashraf said, "Probably at the end of July we talked to Shakib and there were discussions with me regarding his fitness. During the Zimbabwe series, we wanted to understand his short-term plans. We have a busy schedule with eight Test matches by December. He assured us that he would play all the Tests and attend all practice sessions before each series. He is expected to join the team around August 14 or 15."

Shakib's inclusion sparked debate, given that he participated in just four of the eight Tests Bangladesh contested over the past two years.

Additionally, while his teammates have been gaining experience with red-ball cricket domestically, the star all-rounder will be joining the team from Canada where he was competing in the Global T20 League.

