Emerging IPL speedster named 'dark horse' for India in five-man pace attack for Australia tour

Jaffer was asked by a fan about who would win the upcoming BGT 2024–25. Replying to the query, the former India cricketer named youngster Mayank Yadav as one of the prospective selections in the Indian squad.

Beating Australia in their own nation, especially in the red ball game, is one of the most daunting tasks in cricketing history. However, Team India is one of the teams in the cricketing world that have achieved rare feats twice in the two tours. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and his men will be eyeing the hat-trick of the series wins later this year when Team India will lock horns against Australia for the five matches of the Test series. The importance of the Test series is higher this time as it could well decide the finalist of the World Test Championship Final in 2025. The two sides last met in the WTC Final last year, and Pat Cummins and his men pipped the Indian cricket team to become the champions at the Oval in London.

The tour won't be easy for Team India, as they have to play out of their skin. However, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that Team India will stun the hosts this time in the upcoming BGT 2024-2025. The former India opener said that if the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami can maintain their form all over the series, then the visiting sides have a great chance to win the series.

Meanwhile, the cricketer turned analyst highlights that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh might add variety to the Indian bowlers in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, but he has named IPL sensation Mayank Yadav as the dark horse of the series if the Indian selectors pick him for the forthcoming series.

If Bumrah, Shami and Siraj stay fit and are able to play most of the series, India have a great opportunity for a hat-trick down under. Arshdeep could bring the left arm option. And Mayank Yadav dark horse provided he's fit and available. #AUSvIND https://t.co/qnZ2IWDM2u — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 11, 2024



