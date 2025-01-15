Revealed! Gautam Gambhir Reprimanded India Staff for Turning Up Late for Training Session in Australia

The BCCI is closely monitoring the support staff's performance and has been gathering feedback from senior players about their contributions.

As the BCCI seeks to resolve issues concerning India’s Test team, reports have emerged of altercation between head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel during the Australia tour.

Insiders say the board has been told on a specific event during a practice session that has to be addressed.

Also Read: On Brink Of a Possible Comeback, Discarded India Player Focused On Just One “Currency”

Gambhir Confronts Morkel Over Late Arrival

According to TOI, Morkel’s delayed arrival for training due to a personal meeting earlier on the tour, may have been the source of the conflict.

Gautam Gambhir, known for his severe approach to discipline, questioned Morne Morkel about the situation right away on the field.

Morkel appeared to be more reserved for the rest of the tour after that. According to a BCCI source, Gambhir and Morkel must now work out their disagreements to guarantee the team runs well.

“Gambhir is very strict about discipline. He reprimanded Morkel immediately at the ground.•The board has been told that Morkel was a bit reserved during the rest of the tour. It’s up to these two to sort it out for the team to function smoothly,” the BCCI source told TOI.

Pressure Mounts on Nayar and Ten Doeschate

The BCCI is closely monitoring the support staff’s performance and has been gathering feedback from senior players about their contributions. Abhishek Nayar, the batting coach is also in trouble. The board wants to know whether he has something new to contribute to the team, more so considering the fact that Gambhir has extensive experience as a batter.

Even the assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, is also facing questions. People have asked questions regarding his international experience and whether he could actually help enhance the performance of the players.

“Batting coach Abhishek Nayar is particularly under the scanner. Gambhir himself has been an accomplished batter. The board has asked the players if Nayar is bringing anything new to the table.

Similarly, the assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate’s role is being discussed. His lack of international experience and ability to contribute to enhancing an international cricketer’s performance has been questioned,” the source said to TOI.

Also Read: 22-Year-Old Pakistan International Pacer Retires From PSL in Shocking Decision

BCCI Considers Shorter Tenures for Support Staff

The BCCI is looking at limiting the tenure of support staff contracts to two or three years. The board feels that more than that might cause loyalty problems with coaches. But it has acknowledged that a side-arm specialist has been effective in throwdowns for the players.

“The board feels loyalty issues creep in after the coaches spend a lot of time with the team. But it has benefited from a side-arm specialist who offers throwdowns,” source told TOI.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.