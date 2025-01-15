On Brink Of a Possible Comeback, Discarded India Player Focused On Just One “Currency”

The batter has turned on the style in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Karun Nair is in the form of life. The former Karnataka batter is on a rampage in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Vidarbha scoring 664 runs from just six innings at a stunning average of 664.

The run tally included five hundred and four of them unbeaten as Vidarbha reached the semifinals against Maharashtra. Not long ago, Nair was dropped by Karnataka and was desperately looking for a new team, wherever he could play.

After meeting Abey Kuruvilla, who was a selector during his U-19 days, Nair got to play for Vidarbha and never looked back.

In a chat with ESPNCricinfo, Nair jokingly said that he never thought of manifesting things he spoke to former Karnataka batter Robin Uthappa a while back.

“Funnily enough I said I think I need to score a hundred in every single innings to kind of get noticed. I think I may have manifested something like this unknowingly in that chat with Robbie, and that’s coming into fruition,” Nair said.

Nair became the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in Tests back in 2016 when he scored 303 not out against England in Chennai. But only two Tests later, he was dropped from the national side and never played international cricket again.

Piling on runs in domestic circuit didn’t fully help as he was overlooked for Duleep Trophy after scoring 694 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season. Despite the setback, Nair kept working hard and is currently enjoying his time at the crease.

“I don’t think in these six matches, it’s ever come across to my mind that I have so many runs so I can play however the way I want. Yes, obviously, I would be lying if I say I haven’t thought about the dark days, but I’ve managed to control those thoughts and kind of rein myself in and say the team needs something else for me and I need to stay there till the end and make sure that I cross the line,” Nair said.

Nair, who is hopeful of playing for India again, knows that scoring big hundreds are the “only currency” in cricket ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal.

