'Those who know me...' - Rinku Singh responds to being snubbed from top 60 first-class players named for Duleep Trophy 2024

Talented young batter Rinku Singh is currently one of the most exciting talents in India. He made his India debut following a breakout Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) campaign and has impressed in the tricolour as well.

However, despite the heroics, Rinku has been a victim of poor luck. Earlier this year, the 26-year-old missed out on a spot in the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Now, his name was also missing from the list of players for the first round of Duleep Trophy matches.

The dynamic India finisher opened up on the snub and revealed that he is keeping himself open for any kind of challenge that comes his way.

Rinku Singh responds to Duleep Trophy snub

Rinku told Sportstak, "I didn't perform that well because I hadn't played many matches. I only played two or three Ranji Trophy games, so I didn't really stand out, which is why I wasn't selected. For the next matches, maybe my name will come up, but those who know domestic cricket know what kind of player I am. It's all good, but my name is still linked to the -20 category. I'm just curious about when I'll get a chance to play in Tests or ODIs. Right now, I’m just happy with whatever opportunities come my way. Whenever I get selected for a one-day match, I'll be ready."

Rinku is touted as India's next top finisher in T20 Internationals, known for his remarkable ability to hit boundaries at will. The Uttar Pradesh batter has made an impressive mark in T20Is for India, accumulating 418 runs in 23 matches with an extraordinary average of 59.71.

Despite his brief career, he has already secured numerous victories for India in the shortest format. However, he is yet to debut in international red-ball cricket.

