WATCH: Rinku Singh shatters the glass with a ferocious maximum off Aiden Markram

Rinku Singh hit a massive maximum off the South African captain, Aiden Markram, on the last ball of the penultimate over of the innings, which broke the glass of the media box right above the sight screen.

The southpaw hit it so hard that it was bound to shatter everything coming its way, and the glass was on the receiving end eventually.

Rinku Singh played a terrific innings while coming at No.5 in the sixth over after India lost three wickets. While he usually acts as a finisher, the team has tried to test him by sending up in the order in the previous few matches. Rinku showed his class and excelled in his new role.

The southpaw notched up his maiden fifty of his international career in his debut innings in South Africa, making full use of coming early. Rinku formed a fabulous partnership with the Indian captain, Suryakumar Yadav, and made sure the momentum kept going even after the dismissal of Tilak Varma. While Rinku has had troubles at times against spin, he didn’t lose his wicket and cashed in against the pacers.

This knock showed Rinku’s versatility as a batter. He can bat in the middle order to steady the ship without compromising the scoring rate and also don the finishing duties by providing a final flourish to the innings. His maiden fifty has almost sealed his spot in the T20I side, for Rinku Singh has left no opportunity to score runs.

Rinku Singh shatters the glass with a ferocious six

Aiden Markram tried to bowl out an over in the 19th set of the innings. The move was understandable, for Rinku had previously struggled to get going against the slow bowlers in the innings. However, he didn’t leave the chance this time and made the most of part-timer’s over.

First, Rinku thwacked one over wide long-on while stepping down the track on the fifth delivery of the 19th. While he initially looked off-balance, the batter ensured to find the sweet spot of the bat and dispatch it into the crowds. However, the next one was even better and among the shots of the night.

Aiden Markram fired a full-length delivery on the middle stump line, and Rinku quickly jumped on it to get to the pitch of the ball. He then used his full power and targeted the sight screen over the bowler’s head. The ball sailed towards the media box and broke its glass in a flash.

It was indeed hit so powerfully. Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 68 off 39 deliveries, including nine fours and two maximums. His innings took India to a massive total before the rain interrupted the match.

