Rishabh Pant to comeback sooner than expected; ruled out of second surgery

Rishabh Pant has been sidelined for a considerable period due to his unfortunate accident. In December 2022, he was involved in a car accident that resulted in significant injuries, forcing him to be out of action for an entire year. Nevertheless, Pant has made remarkable strides in his recovery process in recent months, even being able to walk without the aid of crutches.

Furthermore, there have been positive developments regarding his medical treatment, as it has been determined that he will not require additional surgery.

According to a report from the Times of India, the medical professionals overseeing Pant's rehabilitation are pleased with the progress he has achieved so far. Despite suffering major injuries from the accident, the doctors who have been monitoring his condition have ruled out the necessity for another surgery. This development suggests that the star wicketkeeper is well on his way to a complete recovery.

Pant underwent surgery to address his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and underwent repairs on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). However, his posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) presented complications. Initially, a second surgery on the PCL was deemed possible but it has now been reportedly dismissed.

Rishabh Pant will make a comeback sooner than expected; ruled out of second surgery

Moreover, given Pant's impressive progress towards a full recovery, an official from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed the opinion that the 25-year-old's recuperation has surpassed expectations. They further speculated that his return to the field could be imminent.

"Let's make it clear that Pant never had multiple surgeries, as was speculated. There was much anxiety over another surgery. He was monitored every fortnight. Fortunately, his progress has been better than expected. This is a big boost for him. It could mean his comeback can happen a lot earlier than what was first expected,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by TOI.

