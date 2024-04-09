Shock inclusion expected in India's T20 World Cup squad

India's squad selection for the T20 World Cup 2024 is likely to take place in the beginning of May.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is less than two months away and all the teams have set their eyes on the coveted trophy. A total 0f 20 teams will participate in the mega tournament, which will be held in the West Indies and the USA. The tournament will begin on June 2 at Dallas and the final will be played on June 29 at Barbados.

The selection of Team India will be something that most people will have their eyes on. With mulitple options and abundance of talent, selecting the Indian squad is not going to be easy for the selectors. A lot depends upon the performance of players in the ongoing IPL, which is likely to be the benchmark for selection.

Rishabh Pant expected in India's T20 World Cup squad

According to Cricbuzz, Rishabh Pant is getting ahead in the selection race for the T20 World Cup. Going by his recent performances in the initial matches of IPL, Pant seems to have gone ahead of his counterparts for the wicketkeeper's spot. The selectors are convinced that he is ready for a comeback in international cricket. Unless he picks up any other injury or has a series of low scores in the remainder of the IPL, Pant is likely to be in the squad for the T20 World Cup.

Pant suffered a tragic car accident in December 2022, after which he was out of competitive cricket till IPL 2024. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter was given the clearance by NCA days before the start of IPL 2024.

Rishabh Pant has scored 153 runs in five matches at an average of 30.6 and a strike rate of 154.54 so far while playing for Delhi Capitals. He is also the captain of his team. He seems to be in good touch with the bat and has been playing his trademark shots as well. Pant had a surgery in his knee but has been keeping without any discomfort.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, recently said that Pant is fully fit but wants him to play some more matches before selectors can take a call on him.

"Let a few more matches go. He is doing very well, as you all must have seen, keeping batting. So he's held up well and his form has been fantastic, especially the way he has batted in the last two games. So let another week go and I'll be able to answer that question, provided the selectors want to pick him. So that's most important. Yeah, yeah, he's fully fit," Ganguly had said.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also read: Ambati Rayudu wants India star to change batting position to stay in the reckoning for T20 World Cup 2024 spot

Other wicketkeeping options who could be up for selection are Jitesh Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson. Out of these players, Sanju Samson has shown good form but the rest of the three players are yet to play a significant innings so far. The team selection is likely to take place in the beginning of May.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.