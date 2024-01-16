Rishabh Pant joins Indian team ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20

Pant was spotted engaging in banter with Virat Kohli, including some shirt tugging and hearty laughter.

Rishabh Pant briefly joined India's training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on the eve of the dead rubber final T20I against Afghanistan. Team India had arrived a day in advance for the upcoming fixture.

Dressed in a black t-shirt and shorts, Pant appeared lively from a distance, engaging in banter, playful interactions with Virat Kohli, including some shirt tugging and hearty laughter. He then conversed with other players such as Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube before having a brief chat with Rohit Sharma.

Pant also engaged in shadow-practicing with a bat, although notably, he did not seem entirely comfortable while walking, exhibiting a slight limp.

Rishabh Pant expected to make competitive return in IPL 2024

The 26-year-old cricketer has been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru since a car accident over a year ago, during which he suffered damage to all three crucial ligaments in his right knee. Pant has undergone three successful reconstructive surgeries on the ligaments and has shared training videos on social media periodically.

Anticipated to make his competitive return in IPL 2024 for Delhi Capitals, the question remains whether he will resume his role as a wicketkeeper-batter. Pant was present at a Capitals camp in Kolkata in November the previous year and also attended the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai in December as part of the Capitals contingent.

