Rishabh Pant opens up on why he helped Bangladesh set field

During the recently concluded first India vs Bangladesh Test, India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, in a viral moment, was seen helping Bangladesh set the field on Day 3 of the match.

When quizzed about the reason, Rishabh Pant revealed his chats with former India captain Ajay Jadeja who keeps discussing about improving the game regardless of the opposition.

Pant mentioned that Bangladesh had positioned two fielders in the same area, so he requested the bowler to move one of them from mid-off to mid-wicket. This occurred during the 35th over of India’s second innings, which was bowled by Taskin Ahmed.

“Firstly, I keep having discussions with Ajay Jadeja and we keep talking about improving the game (cricket) whether it’s us or the opposition regardless of the venue. There was no fielder (at mid-wicket) and two fielders were near the same position (at mid-off), so I told the bowler (Taskin Ahmed) to place a fielder at mid-wicket.”

Rishabh Pant slams century to help India take series lead

Rishabh Pant also managed to put up a stellar display with the bat, scoring his sixth Test century on his comeback to Test cricket, having returned to competitive cricket earlier this year.

The dynamic left-hander scored 109 runs in the second innings, marking his return to the format for the first time since horrific life-threatening car accident in December 2022.

Significantly, Rishabh Pant teamed up with another centurion, Shubman Gill, to build a 167-run partnership in the second innings, helping India establish an imposing target of 515 runs for Bangladesh.

The hosts secured victory by 280 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the Test series. The next Test is scheduled to begin on September 27.

